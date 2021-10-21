Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,858 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

