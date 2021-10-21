Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

The company has a market cap of $48.18 million, a PE ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a positive return on equity of 42.22% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

Paul Mueller Co engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory.

