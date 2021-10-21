Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Down 19.3% in September

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 210,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PZG. Roth Capital upped their target price on Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research report on Wednesday.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

