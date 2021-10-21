PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. PacWest Bancorp traded as high as $48.38 and last traded at $48.37, with a volume of 9082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

