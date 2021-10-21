Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore Sells 141,705 Shares

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore sold 141,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $1,319,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $210.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.99. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $10.20.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter.
About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.
