Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore Sells 141,705 Shares

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore sold 141,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $1,319,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $210.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.99. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,444,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 576.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 491,461 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 39,748 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 169,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 85,222 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 74,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 37,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.