Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CAO Nancy A. Gray Sells 18,088 Shares

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CAO Nancy A. Gray sold 18,088 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $168,399.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PMBC stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $210.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.99. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 24.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

