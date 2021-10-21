Oxen Price Hits $0.67 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $37.50 million and approximately $78,835.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,373.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.73 or 0.06468600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.86 or 0.00322543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.21 or 0.00997670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00087267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.88 or 0.00406714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.41 or 0.00272910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00236425 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,700,174 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.