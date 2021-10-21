Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OVV. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.98.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

