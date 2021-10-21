Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,808,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,726,700 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.93% of Outfront Media worth $67,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

