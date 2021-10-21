Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 5,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,394,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Ouster alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Ouster by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Ouster by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.