Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.21.

OSK stock opened at $106.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,809,000 after purchasing an additional 234,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,065,000 after buying an additional 306,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after buying an additional 231,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after buying an additional 1,324,849 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,977,000 after buying an additional 130,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

