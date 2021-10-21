Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

ORTX stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $260.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,015,000 after buying an additional 2,799,242 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $9,921,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 120.9% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 401,929 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,815,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,837,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after buying an additional 205,326 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.