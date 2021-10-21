Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Cap Tops $968,821.55

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $968,821.55 and $7.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,911.48 or 1.00121869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.48 or 0.00313648 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.71 or 0.00505404 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00189274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008181 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001974 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.