Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. lowered shares of Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

ORAN stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth $6,652,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 84,503 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 85,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

