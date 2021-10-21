Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. lowered shares of Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.
ORAN stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.30.
About Orange
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
