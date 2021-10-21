OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for OptimizeRx in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $93.63.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,130,516.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,975,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

