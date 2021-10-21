Oppenheimer Comments on Johnson Controls International plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Shares of JCI opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

