OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of OpGen in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a positive rating for the company.

OpGen stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.56.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative net margin of 906.54% and a negative return on equity of 99.01%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 91,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OpGen by 502.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 72,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

