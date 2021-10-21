OpenDAO (OPEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.37 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00045502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00099382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.00192738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

