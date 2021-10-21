Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $228.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.41. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,604 shares of company stock worth $1,526,153. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

