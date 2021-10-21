Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,190 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 59.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Twitter by 33.3% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,162 shares of company stock worth $7,195,204 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.