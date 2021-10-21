Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
XEC opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cimarex Energy Company Profile
Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
