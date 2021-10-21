Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

XEC opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

