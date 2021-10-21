Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCN opened at $144.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

