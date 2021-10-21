Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 123.2% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

