Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after acquiring an additional 230,045 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,601,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,602,000 after acquiring an additional 255,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,826,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,150,000 after acquiring an additional 289,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,150,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,260,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KAR opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

