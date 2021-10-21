Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Onex alerts:

Shares of TSE ONEX opened at C$97.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Onex has a 1-year low of C$56.12 and a 1-year high of C$97.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.79.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.