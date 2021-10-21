Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONEXF. CIBC increased their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Onex from C$107.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.20.

ONEXF stock opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.64. Onex has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.68.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 73.67%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.3161 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

