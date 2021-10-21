OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Shares Gap Down to $60.29

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.29, but opened at $58.45. OneMain shares last traded at $57.46, with a volume of 26,108 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Get OneMain alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.