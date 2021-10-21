OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Shares Gap Down to $60.29

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.29, but opened at $58.45. OneMain shares last traded at $57.46, with a volume of 26,108 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.03.
In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OneMain Company Profile (NYSE:OMF)
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
