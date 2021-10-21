OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:OMF traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,346,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,837. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OneMain stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of OneMain worth $29,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.