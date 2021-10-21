Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $125.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.72. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

