Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $78.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

OMC traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.73. 4,816,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,373. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,624,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,442,000 after acquiring an additional 79,174 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 121,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 40,205 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

