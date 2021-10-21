Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Omnicell worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,344,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,737,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,048 shares of company stock valued at $10,001,198. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 126.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.04 and a 52 week high of $167.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.36.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

