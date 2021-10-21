OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Price Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $26.18. Approximately 6,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 748,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Specifically, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,726,236.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,370 shares of company stock worth $10,256,007.

Several research firms have commented on OLO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OLO by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 223,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OLO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $41,686,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $35,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

