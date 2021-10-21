Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

ONB opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.