OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 28,441 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,441 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,657,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 436,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $24.73 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

