OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,511 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.35% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 91.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 46,874 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $3,031,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 199.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 31,580 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,380.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FMAY opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

