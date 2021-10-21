OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of The First of Long Island at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

FLIC opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $485.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

