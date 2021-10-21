OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

HLX opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $642.39 million, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 3.36.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.