OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,881 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 80.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ BIB opened at $88.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.81. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $113.06.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.