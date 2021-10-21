OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $367,000 in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDN. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $384,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 83.9% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter.

IBDN stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37.

