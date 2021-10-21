OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 55,383 Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares by 120.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EDZ opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56.

