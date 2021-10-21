OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Principal Millennials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Millennials Index ETF stock opened at $63.53 on Thursday. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $67.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

