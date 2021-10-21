Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Allan H. Selig Acquires 1,000 Shares

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ODC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.60. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

