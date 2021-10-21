Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OVBC opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 23.94%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

