OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

NYSE:OFG traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,943. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OFG Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of OFG Bancorp worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

