OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.
NYSE:OFG traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,943. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
