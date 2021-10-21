Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Several research firms have commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

