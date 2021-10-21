ODIN PROTOCOL One Day Volume Reaches $8,449.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.38 million and $8,449.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00067368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00072120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00101503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,928.43 or 1.00214239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.73 or 0.06277376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00022103 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.