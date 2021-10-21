OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCFC stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $25.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OceanFirst Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,338 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of OceanFirst Financial worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

