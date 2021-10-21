Oasis Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELMS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ ELMS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,167. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

