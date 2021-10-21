Oasis Management Co Ltd. Invests $641,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 18.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC remained flat at $$56.41 on Thursday. 14,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,349. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

