Oasis Management Co Ltd. Has $56.34 Million Stock Position in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,044,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889,520 shares during the period. New Frontier Health comprises 10.5% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in New Frontier Health were worth $56,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in New Frontier Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in New Frontier Health in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in New Frontier Health in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of New Frontier Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 51.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Frontier Health stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.33. 17,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,763. New Frontier Health Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

